PayPal Refreshed To Promote Its Mobile Pay Push

PayPal, one of the earliest surviving success stories from the dotcom boom, is giving its system a sweeping overhaul today. The redesigned site is simpler and less cluttered, and has more capacity for promoting PayPal‘s newer services like its big play for the mobile payments space, including its iPhone credit card dongle. According to TechCrunch, the site is also designed to be touch-friendly, which may make it easier to interact with for PayPal clients using it on tablets and smartphones. This week the Wall Street Journal reported that “boutique” investment bank Keefe, Bruyette and Woods announced its coverage of eBay (which owns PayPal) in what’s seen as a strong sign that the relatively young, digital-centric PayPal is assuming a more central role in the world’s payments structures alongside more traditional banks.