Silenced By Twitter, Thunderclap Returns With A Bang On Facebook

It’s almost like a modern koan: If a crowd-powered tweeting platform gets shut down by Twitter, can it work on Facebook instead?

You remember Thunderclap, the experimental crowdsourcing platform for people who could back messages they supported in order to spread the word en masse across the Twitterverse? And remember how Twitter took all of one day to effectively shut it down, likely because it stole, well, thunder from Twitter’s own Promoted Products?

Well, it’s back–and this time it’s on Facebook.

Ever since Twitter suspended Thunderclap’s access to its API two weeks ago (Twitter did not respond to a request for comment for this story), the five-man team has been plugging away building for Facebook’s platform. Later today, Human Rights Watch will kick off the first Thunderclap campaign for Facebook, with a message directed toward the International Olympic Committee regarding Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban its women from competing in the London Olympics. If Human Rights Watch reaches its goal of 500 supporters by June 27, we’ll start to see Thunderclaps making their rounds on Facebook.

The premise behind Thunderclap is simple: Find a message featured on Thunderclap’s site about a cause you support, then “back” the message, which authorizes the platform to send the message out on your behalf.