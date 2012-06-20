Here Comes The Dude? Wedding Planning Gets Manly

The season of ceaseless weddings is upon us, so Fast Company called up Chris Easter, cofounder of TheManRegistry.com, to find out if today’s men take an equal interest in planning their weddings. Easter argues that they can and do–and the rapidly growing revenues of his site are an indication that he’s right. Just don’t expect a special “50 Hottest Bridesmaids” feature on his website anytime soon.

FAST COMPANY: What’s TheManRegistry.com?

CHRIS EASTER: TheManRegistry.com is an e-commerce site and informational resource for soon-to-be-engaged or currently engaged men. The idea was originally, let’s create a men’s gift registry. Registries typically focus on the kitchen, the bathroom, the bedroom, but there’s nothing aimed at men: grills, camping equipment, man cave stuff. The idea evolved into an overall comprehensive e-resource.

There’s a stereotype that men are less into wedding planning than women.

There’s some truth to it traditionally. But couples are getting married at older ages, closer to thirty than in their early 20s, and so couples are spending more of their own money and less of mom and dad’s money on weddings. If I’m spending my money, I’m going to be more involved, more hands-on with vendors. Our company proves that men do care intimately about planning their weddings and just needed an outlet. A lot of what guys are getting involved in was unheard of 30 years ago.

For example?