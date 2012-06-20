For Social Media Marketing, Go Pro Or Go Home

Our training firm, Social Media Marketing University, recently did a survey of entrepreneurs, executives, marketing pros, and social media practitioners, and discovered this fact: 65% of those executing social media campaigns were self-taught.

What makes social media so tempting as a marketing tool for businesses is the fact that, unless you opt for paid advertising on these sites, using them is absolutely free. However, that temptation can also be a trap. Because social media can seem so easy to use, it’s also easy to misuse–in ways that can backfire on your business.

Expertise matters a great deal when you’re performing any business task, and social media is no exception. Trying to feel your way through a social media campaign can potentially create a disconnect between you and your target audience.

A recent Intuit survey shows a marked contrast between what companies believe attracts consumers and what those consumers think. Most small business owners (51%) feel that wall posts are the best way to engage potential leads, while only 18% of those potential leads agree. 37%, however, say that special offers and/or discounts are what really grab their attention.

Being an amateur in any arena causes you to make mistakes you shouldn’t. In social media, that problem is magnified by the fact that you’re making your miscues in front of the whole world. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is becoming more sophisticated about Facebook, LinkedIn, and the like–and that group probably includes your competition.

So, the next time you think about updating your status, up your marketing game as well–and consider the following three important points: