Box Goes Global With London Office

Box, a tough player in the market for corporate cloud-storers in the U.S., is reaching across the Atlantic.

AllThingsD has heard that the company is opening an office in London and will hire 100 employees in Europe this year, and an official announcement is due today. CEO Aaron Levie told D that 40 percent of its 120,000 business and 110,000 individual users are from Europe–in fact, half of Box’s traffic comes from outside the U.S. To help with its growth as a whole, Box has recently hired LinkedIn exec Stefan Apitz, the latest of a string of new senior hires.