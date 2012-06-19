Spotify Challenges Pandora With Free Radio For iOS

Spotify is challenging Pandora on home turf, finally launching a radio service for free for its iOS users in the U.S. Music on mobile was only available for Spotify’s Premium subscribers (who fork over $10 a month), but Spotify’s new service is free. AllThingsD picked up on a few characteristics of Spotify’s radio service that were a little different from the way Pandora does things: For one, Spotify relies on a social graph (and the tastes of humans) to line up selections similar to a song or theme you picked. Pandora’s method, on the other hand, is to use similarities in the musical structure of the song or band at hand.
