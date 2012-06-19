In Bill Ford’s Future, Cars Are Nodes On Giant Networks

The auto industry has long talked about “the connected car.” But Ford Motor chairman Bill Ford’s vision stretches far beyond simply allowing your vehicle to connect to the Internet for better directions or groovy Pandora tunes.

Instead, he sees the car of the future as a node on a giant network that helps optimize the driving experience for everyone.

For example, let’s say you’re driving home late at night. “Why should that traffic light be red, and you have to stop and burn fuel when nobody’s coming?” Ford told Fast Company in an exclusive interview at an event in Mountain View, Calif., Monday night to formally open the company’s new Silicon Valley research lab. “Why shouldn’t [the light] sense you coming, go to green, and let you go through?”

Ford’s vision centers around using the car, and all the data its sensors can collect, to combat what he sees as the coming global gridlock. “How are we going to move people in a world that’s going from 7 billion people to 9 billion people?” he said. “How will we avoid the megacities–which will exist by mid-century–being completely frozen with traffic?”

“To do that, the nature of the car has to change dramatically,” says Ford, the great-grandson of the original auto innovator, Henry Ford.