5 Reasons Coaching Fails–And How To Make It More Effective

There are a number of reasons why coaching fails to have the effects you’re hoping for. Here are five ways to ensure coaching delivers the outcomes you aim to achieve.

1. Both parties have to want it. All too often, coaches are assigned to people who don’t think they need the help or don’t want the help. Imagine being approached after delivering a speech and being told by that person that your boss thinks you need a coach to help with your presentations. The immediate reaction of most people would be, “I don’t need help. I’m doing just fine.”

For coaching to be successful, the person receiving the coaching must want it. Otherwise, it will be like pulling a donkey up a hill, with one hand tied behind your back. Eventually you may succeed, but not without an uphill battle.

2. Your coach has no business coaching. I love watching competitive diving. I’m great at applauding people for their efforts and can critique even the best of divers. But that doesn’t mean I’m qualified to help them improve their scores. That’s best left up to the pros. Preferably someone who actually has experience diving off the high board.

Anyone can call himself or herself a coach these days. But that doesn’t mean they have the expertise or the experience to improve your condition. Before engaging the services of a coach, ask them to provide specific examples of how they have helped people with similar objectives to yours achieve their full potential. Ask questions regarding their background and don’t be afraid to probe deeply. There are lots of coaches who have no business coaching. Make sure yours doesn’t fall into this category.

3. Your coach has moved in and is now on the payroll. An effective coach works with their clients to set objectives and measurements of success before the engagement begins. The coach gets the job done within an agreed upon time period and disengages when their work is done.