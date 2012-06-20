How To Unlock Google Drive’s App Potential For Music, Image Editing, And More

Google Docs was turned into a general purpose cloud storage dropbox called Drive back in April. But in classic Google fashion, no one explained what you could do with your free 5GB of space besides upload and download files.

5 Essential Drive Apps Click these apps and authorize them to add smart tools to your free Google storage space. Pixlr : Full-featured photo editing of any image file.

Full-featured photo editing of any image file. HelloFax : Fax PDFs right from your Drive (or any file, really, since it’s easy to convert/print to PDF)

Fax PDFs right from your Drive (or any file, really, since it’s easy to convert/print to PDF) WeVideo: Surprisingly powerful video editing

Surprisingly powerful video editing DriveTunes: Queue and listen to music in Drive, rather than just previewing it.

Queue and listen to music in Drive, rather than just previewing it. Mail2Drive: Forward long emails to a personalized email address and they’re automatically converted to Drive documents.









As it turns out, Drive is much more than just a different name for where you used to store documents and spreadsheets. For example, did you know you can fax people documents and PDFs from Drive? Well, you can, and usually for free. You can also edit images in Aviary or Pixlr, send presentations to SlideRocket, and handle Microsoft Project files with Gantter.

When you open the door to non-Google apps, Drive becomes a launchpad for a wide range of useful web tools.

Hooking up apps to handle Drive files is easy, once you know where to look. Log into your Google account and head to Drive, then look for the gear-like settings button in the upper-right corner, under your name. Click the gear, then choose “Manage apps” from the list that drops down. You might not see much there, but that’s okay: Click the “Get more apps” link. You arrive at a whole sub-section of the Chrome Web Store that showcases apps that can use Drive files as their source.