Facebook Launching Location-Based Mobile Ad Product

Poor mobile product have long been Facebook’s weak spot. The social media giant has been expected to launch a mobile advertising product for some time; Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier confirmed the news in an interview with Facebook’s Carolyn Everson. The new, unnamed software will allow advertisers to target smartphone users with microsegmented ads tailored to the user’s exact physical location. Facebook has placed numerous patents on technology that tracks users’ web activity in granular detail in order to create tailored ads. Further information on the product, including launch date, are unavailable.

To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.