Your Tweets Are Why The Next Walter Cronkite Will Be A Robot

Of all the new technology companies disrupting the field of journalism, none hits home quite like Narrative Science. As Co.Exist reported back in November, the Chicago-based company, which is up for a Moxie Award this week, has developed an algorithm that can mimic human writing so effectively that… well just have a look at these two Forbes.com leads and see if you can tell which was written by a robot:



“Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) is expected to book a wider loss than a year ago when it reports fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 22, 2012 with analysts expecting a loss of 60 cents per share, down from a loss of 23 cents per share a year ago.”





“Take-Two Interactive shares are trading higher after hours Tuesday following the video game publisher’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31.”



If you guessed the first one, you probably just got lucky.

How Narrative Science Writes It almost feels like a kind of magic. But Narrative Science CEO Stuart Frankel says there’s nothing mysterious about the process. First, the algorithm takes a huge amount of data and determines what information is significant and what is noise. This is done based on predetermined parameters so, for example, when writing a baseball recap, the algorithm knows that a strikeout in the eighth inning stranding a runner on third-base is important to the narrative, while a strikeout in the second inning with no one on base hardly bears mentioning. Next, the algorithm figures out what kind of narrative it wants to tell. Is it a come-from-behind victory? A shocking upset? And finally, it converts that information into language. This part gets pretty complicated, but once you have the right data and the right story structure, the rest is just MadLibs.

The phrase “convincingly human” has probably never been used by the Pulitzer Prize committee, but it’s good enough when it comes to analyzing large data sets, or the earnings reports that Narrative Science files for Forbes.com. These Reporter-bots are perfect for the kinds of stories journalists don’t tell. Before the year is out, for example, Narrative Science will write between 1.5 and 2 million little league recaps, something no other publication has the resources or desire to do. “What we’ve been able to do is cover a story for a really large albeit disaggregated audience that would not get coverage otherwise,” says CEO Stuart Frankel.

So why does every story written about Narrative Science act like the journalist apocalypse is nigh? Because once Narrative Science can begin collecting enough of the right data, its output will almost surely become competitive with real reporters.