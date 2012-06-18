The New York Times, BuzzFeed Partner For Online Political Video Series

BuzzFeed’s recent strategy to mix chunks of serious reporting in with cute animal memes has landed the blog a (strange?) new partner, the New York Times. The two news outlets will work together on an online video series covering Democratic and Republican convention events in the coming months. The series is an extension of the TimesCast Politics video series the Times began last month. The video series will feature Times Opinion writers, New York Times editors and reporters, as well as BuzzFeed’s new political reporting crew led by its recent recruit, ex-Politico star Ben Smith.