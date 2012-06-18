Political Content Removal Requests To Google On The Rise

Google has released the latest version of its Transparency Report, in which it reveals data retrieval and content removal requests from governments bodies and by court orders around the world. Google has been disclosing government takedown requests every six months since January 2010 and observes that a global trend to target political speech has been on the rise. Google says it complied with 65 percent of court orders and 47 percent of the “more informal requests” it received for information removal over the last six months. The U.S. government led the list with 6,321 data requests (a 37 percent increase since last year), which Google agreed to 93 percent of the time. Other active governments included those from India, Spain, Germany, and the U.K. Google has posted raw data broken down by request type, origin, on its Transparency Report site.