The Best Of Microsoft’s Surface: Two Tablets, Full-Sized Keyboard, Stylus, No Price Yet [Video]

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer unveiled a suite of new hardware products today, led by a signature Microsoft Surface tablet that will compete directly with Apple’s iPad.

The tablet, powered by Windows 8, is a hair thinner than the 9.4 mm iPad 3. It’s screen, at 10.6-inches, has a full inch on the iPad’s. It also sports a USB 2 port, and is compatible with a magnetized stylus that uses digital ink.

The best: The two standout features of the Surface are a full-sized, multitouch keyboard with trackpad that also doubles as the device’s case, and a built-in kickstand for hands-free use.

The Microsoft Surface RT tablet has a 10.6-inch ClearType HD Display. But the resolution of 1366×768 is far lower than the iPad’s Retina display (2048×1536).

Although only a few in attendance have had the chance to test out the device, the presentation was impressive and garnered a healthy amount of positive commentary on Twitter and elsewhere.