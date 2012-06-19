United Way Worldwide Restructures, With A Focus On Global Reach And Getting Involved

“Business strategy and social impact are a powerful combination, especially when companies fully align and integrate the two,” says Barry Salzberg, the newly named chairman of the board of United Way Worldwide (UWW) and global chief executive officer at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL).

If you’re as surprised as I was to hear United Way described as a global NGO, this is actually recent and big news. In the past couple of months, UWW has been raising the volume on its new identity which had been in the works since 2009 when UW restructured the organization. They flipped United Way’s international agency from being an affiliate of United Way of America to being the parent corporation, as UWW. The plan was to build a major global presence in order to partner with international corporations seeking to establish and implement worldwide corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

Today, nearly 120 corporations are part of UWW’s Global Corporate Leadership (GCL) program. Approximately 60% of GCL companies are on the global Fortune 500 list. UWW has 1,800 community-based organizations throughout the world; 1,200 are in the U.S. and 600 are in 41 countries around the globe.

UWW: Transforming its role to global social impact in education, income, and health

“We had been a fundraising organization. We are transforming ourselves to be conveners and facilitators of multiple stakeholders–businesses, governments, NGOs, and others–for the purpose of improving people’s lives,” explained Salzberg.

Brian Gallagher is president and CEO of UWW. He described UWW’s three areas of focus: education, income, and health. “Each community throughout the world customizes the goals based on their needs,”explained Gallagher.