Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Here’s what you missed if you missed Fast Company this week.

By Dan Asadorian1 minute Read

Apple launched a bajillion new features for iOS and Mountain Lion this week–we singled out some of the most noteworthy ones. Also, Laura Vanderkam explored the pre-breakfast habits of highly succesful people (and readers ate it up). And Nadav Kander (who has taken portraits of everyone from President Obama to Ricky Gervais) shared advice on taking the perfect portrait. 

Breakfast


1. What The Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast
Fast Company

Want to be more successful? Start waking up earlier.

Security Camera


2. Security Camera Footage In Coca-Cola Ad Catches People Being Awesome
Co.Create

Coke’s new commercial uses security camera footage to show real people at their best.

Broken Sculpture


3. 10 Job Interview Tips From A CEO Headhunter
Fast Company

Learn to navigate the toughest interview questions with ease.

Don Draper


4. The Secret To Marketing Success On Facebook? Advertise Like Your Grandfather

Fast Company

Learning to advertise on Facebook might actually not require all that much learning.

Macbook Pro


5. 4 Design Details We Loved At Apple’s Big Launch, And 1 We Really Hated
Co.Design

Apple’s new designs were mostly great. This one was not.

Close Up Portrait


6. Master Class: How To Create An Unforgettable Portrait
Co.Create

Nadav Kander will enlighten you with the principles of taking the perfect picture.

Apple Image


7. The Best Of Apple’s WWDC Keynote 2012: MacBook Pro Retina Display, Mountain Lion, iOS 6 And More
Fast Company

Read on to find out the most important Apple updates that will affect your digital life.

Infographic Image


8. 10 Steps To Designing An Amazing Infographic
Co.Design

Josh Smith will have you making amazing infographics in no time.

Chalk Outline


9. The 7 Biggest Creativity Killers
Co.Create

Remove these blocks to allow your creativity to flow.

Vegan Meat” /><br /> <strong><a href=

10. Biz Stone Explains Why Twitter’s Cofounders Are Betting Big On A Vegan Meat Startup 

Co.Exist

 

Is a delicious, all natural, vegetable based meat substitute possible? Obvious Corporation thinks so.

