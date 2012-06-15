Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Apple launched a bajillion new features for iOS and Mountain Lion this week–we singled out some of the most noteworthy ones. Also, Laura Vanderkam explored the pre-breakfast habits of highly succesful people (and readers ate it up). And Nadav Kander (who has taken portraits of everyone from President Obama to Ricky Gervais) shared advice on taking the perfect portrait.
1. What The Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast
Fast Company
Want to be more successful? Start waking up earlier.
2. Security Camera Footage In Coca-Cola Ad Catches People Being Awesome
Co.Create
Coke’s new commercial uses security camera footage to show real people at their best.
3. 10 Job Interview Tips From A CEO Headhunter
Fast Company
Learn to navigate the toughest interview questions with ease.
4. The Secret To Marketing Success On Facebook? Advertise Like Your Grandfather
Fast Company
Learning to advertise on Facebook might actually not require all that much learning.
5. 4 Design Details We Loved At Apple’s Big Launch, And 1 We Really Hated
Co.Design
Apple’s new designs were mostly great. This one was not.
6. Master Class: How To Create An Unforgettable Portrait
Co.Create
Nadav Kander will enlighten you with the principles of taking the perfect picture.
7. The Best Of Apple’s WWDC Keynote 2012: MacBook Pro Retina Display, Mountain Lion, iOS 6 And More
Fast Company
Read on to find out the most important Apple updates that will affect your digital life.
8. 10 Steps To Designing An Amazing Infographic
Co.Design
Josh Smith will have you making amazing infographics in no time.
9. The 7 Biggest Creativity Killers
Co.Create
Remove these blocks to allow your creativity to flow.
10. Biz Stone Explains Why Twitter’s Cofounders Are Betting Big On A Vegan Meat Startup
Co.Exist
Is a delicious, all natural, vegetable based meat substitute possible? Obvious Corporation thinks so.
