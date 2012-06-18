Mercedes-Benz CEO Steve Cannon Steers Luxury To Attainable, Connected New Paths

Steve Cannon cut his leadership teeth at West Point (where his record for doing 133 pushups in two minutes is still unchallenged), and as a U.S. Army Ranger patrolling the West German border before and during the fall of the Berlin Wall. Now, he’s rallying troops as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), a subsidiary of the German Daimler corporation, and leading a charge to position the heritage brand as an affordable, digitally tricked-out alternative for Gen Y buyers.

“We’ve got a story that no other manufacturer can tell,” Cannon says, referring to the company’s claim that they built the first automobile 125 years ago. Mercedes also has dibs on being first to use ABS and airbags, among other now-standard safety features. Cannon, who served as MBUSA’s vice president of marketing until he was appointed CEO in January, can tell an impressive tale about the company’s long history of innovation while keeping a steady hand on safety, mostly because he’s helped drive it.

Cannon’s automotive career began in 1991 when he was executive assistant to the CEO of Mercedes-Benz of North America (predecessor to MBUSA). From there he moved to Stuttgart to join the small team that launched the M-Class, the first Mercedes-Benz SUV ever made in, and for, this market.

“Now, as we move through electric and alternative drive trains, and autonomous cars, there is even regulation in Washington that is embracing that innovation. This march forward is never ending.”

Cannon will preside over the launch of a new class of vehicle as well as mbrace2, the company’s upgraded in-car digital platform. Cannon says both the car and the technology are designed to appeal to a younger, virtually connected and cost-conscious consumer. The A-Class compact will debut at $30,000–$6,000 less sticker shock than its nearest cousin, the M-Class sedan.

Paying attention to the needs of the Gen Y customer (who may not even be a customer yet) has informed the some of the features in the mbrace2 that will be installed standard in every new Mercedes. To do this, Cannon says MBUSA made a “heavy investment” in social media and he personally taps an online community of advisors to live chat with on quarterly basis. Cannon says mbrace2’s 3G connectivity (for cloud-based upgrades) and apps (social media, keyless entry), for example, came from a simple question: “Why should I pay an extra $3,000 [for GPS] when I have it on my phone?”

Eschewing the touchscreen and placing the display higher on the dash may not be as aesthetically pleasing as some of its luxury competitors’ designs, but Cannon says it’s an effort to protect drivers who can’t disconnect. “We integrate in the most sensible and safest manner possible. If we don’t, they are going to be holding up their phone while driving.”