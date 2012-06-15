YouTube En Español: Google Adds Automatic Spanish Video Translation

YouTube rolled out automatic Spanish captioning for most of the site’s videos today. Using licensed speech recognition technology and the Google Translate API, YouTube is able to offer on-the-fly Spanish subtitles for more than 157 million English-language videos. According to YouTube software engineer Hoang Nguyen, automatic captioning for additional languages will be launched in the near future.

Users can activate the new functionality by clicking on the “CC” button at the bottom of YouTube’s video player. Auto-captions are currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean as well.

