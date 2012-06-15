ComScore Study: Pinterest Still Booming, Android And iOS Nab RIM’s Market Share

ComScore’s “State of the U.S. Internet” report was previewed yesterday, and TechCrunch got an early look . Here are some highlights from the study.

Pinterest continues to hold the title of fastest growing social network, swelling 4377 percent between May 2011 and May 2012. When it came to driving sales online, Pinterest users are more frequent and more generous in their online spending than members of other social networks, a trend that Shopify also spotted earlier this year.

As mobile user numbers spike, comScore expects mobile race ahead of desktop users by 2014. This would follow a trend in countries like India where, with mobile adoption is surging well ahead of desktop access, mobile users are expected to overtake desktop users by the end of this year.

In the U.S., Android increased its slice of the market from 34.8 percent to 51 percent. Apple also grew, from 25.5 percent to 30.7 percent. RIM, Microsoft and all other OS makers made space for that growth–dropping from 27.1 percent to 12.3 percent, 7.5 percent to 3.9 percent and 5.1 percent to 2.1 percent between March 2011 and 2012.

ComScore’s full report is expected out next week. In the meanwhile, for charts showing these and other trends, stop by TechCrunch.

