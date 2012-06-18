How To Make A Splash In A Sea Of Startups: Tips From Chicago’s Top Accelerator and VC

Though Chicago has spawned such Internet giants as Groupon and Orbitz, its local business leaders agree that Silicon Valley has a 30-year head start on building the critical mass needed to engender widespread innovation. That doesn’t mean the Windy City isn’t a thriving tech center. Troy Henikoff, CEO of Excelerate Labs, says Chicago is building a strong startup cluster, especially for businesses that enable commerce. The challenge for new entrepreneurs now is how to stand out.



Kevin Willer, CEO of the two-month-old coworking space 1871 (the year after the Great Fire, get it?), believes Chicago has all the ingredients needed to take the local tech scene to the next level including several top universities and a group of established corporations that can power the next generation of startups, both as partners and investors.

He notes that Feedburner, which was bought by Google for $100 million, seeded businesses such as TellApart thanks to its cofounder Dick Costolo who is now CEO (and an investor) of Twitter. “Brad [Keywell] and Eric [Lefkofsky] of Groupon started and invested in other companies, too,” Willer says.



For its part, Excelerate (the No. 3 accelerator in the country) has helped launch 20 companies–all in less than two years. Don’t expect a slew of Groupon clones, though. “In 2011, we got dozens of applications for daily deal sites,” Henikoff says, “and we took none of them. That space is really crowded.” New ventures that made the grade include GiveForward and SpotHero (the latter has been dubbed the Orbitz of parking spaces).

Hundreds of hopefuls throw their hats in the ring each year, but Excelerate only selects 10 to go through the incubator program to launch. As the tech landscape becomes more fluid and mini-hubs form far from Silicon Valley, “the only measure of Chicago’s success will be the great companies coming out of here,” Willer says.

With that in mind, Henikoff and Willer offer four tips for distinguishing yourself from other startups in Chi-town or any town.