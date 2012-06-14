Square Registers 2 Million Users

The U.S. is not breaking out in hives–the chart above just shows Square’s 2 million users going about their usual business during a single hour on a Thursday afternoon.

The payment upstart picked up 1 million users their first year on the block delivering a credit card reader that fit with a smartphone dock to small business and consumers in the US. Square announced today that the company has doubled that number to 2 million users across the U.S. Square now processes a yearly $6 billion in payments and, eyeing an international expansion, just hired itself a new new CFO, Sarah Friar.

[Image: Square]

