Microsoft May Buy Enterprise Social Network Yammer

Microsoft may be buying enterprise social network Yammer, adding a virtual water cooler to the list of office software the Redmond firm already sells. Neither company has confirmed the deal, though sources have told Bloomberg we may see news of the sale (and a price tag of a little over $1 billion) announced this week. Rumors of the acquisition began, as many good stories do, after a conversation was overheard in a Bay Area coffee shop and tweeted to the rest of the world.