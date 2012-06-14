Facebook To Open Real-Time Bidding For Targeted Ads

Facebook will start letting advertisers bid on ad placements in real time, Bloomberg reports, tapping into a new source of revenue for the social network. Real-time ad bidding, where advertisers place ads based on a viewer’s browser history, is a technique that advertisers are familiar with. Google has been using the method for some years now, but this is Facebook’s first pop at it. The new “Facebook Exchange” will roll out in the next few weeks with eight firms on board at the start. Advertisers will be able to target Facebookers using a combination of their own user data and data from third parties. Since going public, Facebook has been under pressure to demonstrate new ways to make money. Taking a page out of Google’s book, this is one step in that direction.