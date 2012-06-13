Twitter Partners With New York Times, WWE, BuzzFeed, And DailyMotion For Expanded Tweets

Twitter announced this afternoon that selected content partners could integrate photos, videos, and audio directly into users’ Twitter feeds–effectively bypassing the traditional 144-character post limit.

A post on Twitter’s company blog noted that followers of content partners “can now see content previews, view images, play videos and more.” Initial content partners include The New York Times, Der Spiegel, WWE, The San Francisco Chronicle, BuzzFeed, TMZ, MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Time, Lifetime, BET, and Dailymotion. The expanded tweets program was launched on twitter.com and mobile.twitter.com today and will be expanded to mobile and tablet apps next week; there is no word on whether Twitter-owned TweetDeck will be upgraded to include this functionality.

To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.