The Top Lesson Brands Can Learn From Political Marketing

OK, so that can’t possibly be right…Double your sales by selling to half your current target audience?

It may sound crazy, but it’s the cornerstone of successful political marketing. It’s called “ignoring your opposition,” and it’s probably the biggest “ah-hah” mainstream marketers can glean from the art and science of political marketing.

Let me explain with an analogy: Imagine you’re back in college, single, and looking for a meaningful relationship. (To keep it simple, I’ll roll this example out as a straight guy, but any flavor works.) Your friend tells you he’s been invited to a great cocktail party and there’ll be 10 single ladies there.

Which strategy would you choose to optimize your chances?

1. Make sure you talk to ALL TEN women, giving each one the same prepared rap, and hope that four or five show some interest, and finally really connect with one.

2. “Scope the room” upon your arrival, make up your mind which three women are the most-likely compatibles with you, spend three times as much time with each, and tailor your conversation to each of their interests.

Duh, #2, right?