The Eatalian Job

When most people think of Italy, the first things that come to mind are mouth-watering pasta with sweet tomato sauces and basil, Tuscan farm houses, artisan craftsmanship, atrfully designed automotives, lovingly crafted housewares, and immaculately dressed exotic people. Italians have carefully nurtured a vision, and in many instances, portray the perfectly designed life through a luxurious and rhythmic attention to design and detail. Visit Italy and you’re a fan for life, eat the food and you’re momentarily transported there. The Italian styled life is one that includes flavor, elegance, simplicity and passion. Whether it’s Tod’s, Gucci, Ferrari, illi, Flex Form, Vespa, or Inter Milan, each does their part to perpetuate the romantic vision of the Italian culture through their brand.

Mario Batali’s brilliantly named Eataly in New York is a breathtaking food emporium that is a must-visit destination, a living celebration of Italy’s culinary wonderfulness. Visit Eataly and the name comes to life the instant you open the door. It is part living museum, part gourmet grocery, part happening bar and restaurant with multiple cafes, provincial foods from all corners of Italy, and beautiful kitchen and dining items all in one fantastically designed shopping heaven. And one would be remiss if one didn’t mention the immaculately dressed, gorgeous people.

The romantic vision of Italian living is vibrantly alive in the halls of Eataly, the place is packed with people shopping, eating, drinking, browsing, talking, smiling and enjoying the experience of everything Italy. Whether by design or a stroke of luck (likely the former), this cultural mecca has brilliantly captured the essence of Italy in a store. Whether you’re a retailer, restaurateur or in the business of creating experiences, there is much to be learned from this well-curated brand:

From Merchant to Purveyor

As the JCPenneys, Best Buys, Walmarts, and the Sears of this world reflect on their future and maintaining or evolving relationships with their consumers, they could learn a lot from the underlying fundamentals of Eataly’s merchandising mentality by returning to the art of purveying and celebrating the products they sell rather than just merchandising them.

From Merchandising to Tantalizing