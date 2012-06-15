How Chief Content Officers Can Resurrect Marketing Communications

The Holy Grail has inspired ancient Celtic folklore as well as many Hollywood adventure films. During last week’s annual VOCUS User’s Conference, I discovered that the modern-day Holy Grail for marketing communications — relevant, powerful content — also inspires marketing professionals during times of turmoil.

First, let me provide some grail folklore for context. Some claim that St. Joseph of Arimathea used the grail to collect Christ’s blood and sweat while Joseph tended him on the Cross. According to Brittania, “After Christ’s death, Joseph was apparently imprisoned in a rock tomb…Left to starve, he was sustained for several years by the power of the grail which provided him with fresh food and drink every morning.”

Stories like these abound. But don’t let your quest for the truth get in the way of this good story. In this case, it’s the metaphor, not the story details that matter: the Holy Grail represents divine power.

Mark Ragan, CEO of Chicago-based Ragan Communications, carried the content chalice to the VOCUS masses. During his breakout session, he reminded us that “when you are developing such great, compelling and brief content, the holy grail is that your prospects and customers see you as someone they want in your world.”

In doing so, marketing and PR professionals hold the power to captivate and capture people’s attention.