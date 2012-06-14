Gamification And The Power Of Influence

In any industry, the need to manage your brand’s community is pressing. Companies have invested significant resources into building community on social networks, but as Facebook and other social media sites continue to block access to your user data, smart marketers and business leaders are realizing that the real value of social engagement is found on their own web properties and applications. Gamification offers a means of applying the benefits of social engagement directly to your properties. It is a proven business strategy that enables businesses to influence the behaviors of your entire community, and exceed your user-driven business objectives.

Gamification Across All Industries

By 2013, according to Constellation Research, more than 50 percent of all social business initiatives will include an enterprise gamification component. Business executives now understand that behaviors can be motivated with rewards and status, customers can be incentivized, and ROI and productivity can be increased across both customer and employee communities.

Companies across virtually every industry are benefiting from gamification techniques. From technology to financial services to education, businesses can apply game mechanics across their existing user experiences to increase key user-driven objectives.

In the technology sector, Fortune 1000 enterprises are adding gamification programs to increase lifetime value and customer engagement. Samsung Nation, a social loyalty program found on Samsung.com, is powered by Badgeville to reward users for engaging with content across their community. As one of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands, Samsung’s website includes information around innovative new products, and ones available on store shelves today. Samsung’s gamification program is designed to reward brand advocates and customers who want to engage with their community between big purchases. The program, which can be experienced by registering on Samsung.com, has been very successful in surfacing the brand’s fans, and increasing participation across their user community.

Online communities across education, health, and financial services have experienced great success with gamification. Beat the GMAT, the largest online community for students preparing for MBA programs, turned to Badgeville to create a gamified user experience. Their online community MBAWatch.com enables students to increase their chances of being accepted into an MBA program and gain a better understanding of how they rank in comparison to other applicants. With gamification, Beat the GMAT dramatically increased social sharing and incentivized user participation. In fact, they witnessed an increase of 1,500 comments within their social community and more than 900 community members ‘followed’ their favorite schools during each month following the implementation of gamification techniques like Badgeville’s Social Fabric platform. With Badgeville, Beat the GMAT also was able to increase pages-per-visit by 195% and time users spent on site by 370%.

Beyond technology and education, gamification is currently being implemented across virtually any industry for both customer and employee user experiences. Badgeville customers, such as NBC, X.Commerce, Universal Music, Deloitte and the Active Network, are using gamification platforms to reward users with real-time achievements and reputation to drive user behavior, achieve business objectives and measure user engagement. On average, our customers experience 20 percent to more than 200 percent increases in user behavior.