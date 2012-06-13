Court Room Stalemates Spell Trouble For Apple

Apple has been stalled in two key trials in the patent wars it’s fighting against competitors Samsung and Google. A Chicago judge cancelled Apple’s trial against Motorola mobility last week, and events at a San Jose court yesterday evening snuffed out Apple’s efforts to ban Samsung’s Galaxy III before its launch on June 21, Reuters reports. These latest events are by no means a final word on the patent issue itself–Apple can continue litigation through appeals and other means. However, the long-term delays collectively benefit Apple’s competitors and alleged patent infringers. Meanwhile, Apple is already three years into the patent wars, and the glacial pace of court cases continue to delay and so deny Apple the clear advantage of a decisive win.