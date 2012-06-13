DOJ Investigates Cable Companies For Streaming Data Caps

The Department of Justice is launching an anti-trust probe to scrutinize the testy relationship between cable providers and new-fangled streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Online video streaming of the legal and less-than-legal variety are luring television watchers away from expensive cable TV subscriptions. In the U.S. though, it’s the same cable providers who wire up a home for access to the Internet that Hulu and Netflix rely on. The DOJ investigation has to do with streaming caps that cable companies like Comcast set on their users, limiting the hours of video they can watch online, while excluding their own streaming apps (like Comcast’s Xfinity for the Xbox) from that data count, the Wall Street Journal reports.