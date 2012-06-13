Apple’s Siri Buttons On Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar Steering Wheels? Automakers Think Different

We know Steve Jobs dreamt of designing an iCar, and earlier this week we got a small hint at the big plans the Apple founder likely had for the auto industry.

At the company’s WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple SVP Scott Forstall showed off a number of ways the company planned to unite mobile phones and automobiles, such as with turn-by-turn directions. But what really caught consumer and media attention is the new passenger Apple is adding to the car: Siri, the witty virtual assistant for the iPhone and now iPad, who will be making her way into a slew of vehicles in the coming year.

Since the announcement, we caught up with most all of the automakers now working with Apple–Mercedes, GM, BMW, Jaguar, to name just a few–to learn more about how Siri will integrate with your ride in the future, and when. Forstall said “a number” of automakers had committed to Siri integration within 12 months, but only a few told Fast Company that was realistic. We also learned that the steering wheel button that Apple hinted at in its presentation might not be as Apple- or Siri-specific as Jobs might have insisted on, given his celebrated obsession over branding. Instead, Apple’s taking a small step into the auto industry that’s not too different than when it promoted iPod connectivity in cars. It’s a tiptoe strategy compared to the company’s cutthroat approach to the TV, movie, and music industries.

Driving Miss Siri

“No one wants to give up being connected when they get in the car. Even if we don’t do something to keep them connected, they will still be using their iPhones and Androids, and that’s not safe,” says Mercedes-Benz USA spokesperson Donna Boland. Mercedes-Benz already offers drivers its mobile service and iPhone app, MBrace.

“We’re going to be taking it a step further by allowing iPhone users to plug their iPhone into the car and access a Mercedes-Benz app that will then take over the screen,” Boland adds. “It’ll allow navigation, Facebook–whatever is on your iPhone; that includes if you have an iPhone 4S or higher with Siri, then you’ll have Siri in the vehicle as well.”

Essentially, Boland is describing the hands-free and eyes-free technology that Forstall showcased at WWDC. “Since Siri can talk back to you, you don’t need to light up the screen

of the iPhone, so you can keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road,” Forstall said. To that end, as BMW product spokesperson Dave Buchko says, “Apple’s new eyes-free mode enables drivers to use Siri to interact with their iPhone by voice even in the car. Users can not only make a call but also tune in to their favorite music, send a text message, create reminders, set alarms, or create events without ever having to look for their phone.”