advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Looking For An Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations

Looking For An Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations
[Image: Flickr user Mark Roy]
By David Vasquez1 minute Read

Department: Ad Ops

advertisement

Reports To: Senior Manager of Digital Advertising Operations

Title: Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations

Office: New York

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue .
Includes, but is not limited to:

– Maintaining and communicating technical specs to sales, clients and agencies

– Securing and testing campaign creatives for spec compliance

– Accurately trafficking ads in front-end software (DSM) and the ad servers (DFP) within timeframe

– Monitoring campaign performance

– Analyzing performance reports to monitor campaign delivery

– Support for day-to-day operational issues of Digital Ad Sales

– Support for the Digital Ad Operations/ Client Services Management team.

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 1+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience:

• 1+ years experience in ad trafficking, web design or related field.

• 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. Eyeblaster, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA is preferred.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Strong relationship/communication skills.

• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time

• Analytical thinker.

• Effective team interaction.

• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Candidates can apply to David Vasquez.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life