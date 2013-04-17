Looking For An Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations

Department: Ad Ops
Reports To: Senior Manager of Digital Advertising Operations
Title: Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations
Office: New York
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue .
Includes, but is not limited to:
– Maintaining and communicating technical specs to sales, clients and agencies
– Securing and testing campaign creatives for spec compliance
– Accurately trafficking ads in front-end software (DSM) and the ad servers (DFP) within timeframe
– Monitoring campaign performance
– Analyzing performance reports to monitor campaign delivery
– Support for day-to-day operational issues of Digital Ad Sales
– Support for the Digital Ad Operations/ Client Services Management team.
Education:
• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 1+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience:
• 1+ years experience in ad trafficking, web design or related field.
• 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. Eyeblaster, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA is preferred.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Strong relationship/communication skills.
• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
• Analytical thinker.
• Effective team interaction.
• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Candidates can apply to David Vasquez.