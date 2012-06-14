Ignore Your Performance Goals, Increase Your Performance

Companies use performance goals all the time–for good reason. Performance goals provide people with a clear target that is usually difficult but, ideally, still achievable. Companies also give people stretch goals that typically seem somewhat out-of-reach, i.e., low probability, high outcome events (for both the company and the employee). Both of these goals constitute a “task push” that is fundamental and critical because, without a push, people don’t do as much as they otherwise would.

There’s a big problem with performance goals, however, one that leaders rarely recognize. When leaders pay so much attention to performance goals, they often lose sight of other equally or even more important goals, like the company’s “really big picture” goals or your own ultimate goals as a leader.

When leaders and their companies set performance goals, e.g., cost reductions or performance achievements (sales targets, P&L gains, etc.), people pay attention, and not just momentarily, because they realize that their evaluations, their salaries, their promotions, and their bonuses depend on achieving these goals. Performance goals usually include numerical targets–this makes their achievement measurable. Unfortunately, for many leaders and their team members, “hitting the numbers” can become all-consuming, especially as deadlines approach.

People who understand how goals work have long known that performance goals should have three characteristics: they should be measurable, schedulable, and accountable. In other words, a particular person or team must achieve a clear target by a particular time. Following this wisdom results in goals that are both unambiguous and noteworthy. As a result, people pay attention to how they are progressing toward the goal and to whether they will achieve these desired outcomes. The difficulty in this all-too-common process is that well-specified, numeric performance goals not only don’t encourage consideration of other critical aspects of a work team’s process, they can also crowd out other goals, particularly goals that are harder to specify, even though these other goals may be critically important. This is the problem with performance goals.

The world of sports provides many examples. Imagine that you are playing golf with a few friends on a beautiful day. You went to the course early so that you could stretch and hit a few practice balls before you began. You had plenty of time, on the drive to the course and before you teed off on the first hole to think about your day. In fact, you informally set a nice set of goals for yourself: getting a good score, getting away from the rat-race, communing with nature, getting some fresh air and exercise, and hanging out with your friends. Thus, before you started, you hoped that your day at the course would achieve a variety of different goals.

Your round started well and, after four holes, your score was tremendous–far better than normal. You can’t help thinking that this could be a special round. If you are like most golfers, you now focus almost entirely on achieving a great score, maybe even a personal-best. This seems normal and natural–and it is. Unfortunately, what does this do to your other goals? Unfortunately, you have reactivated the rat-race, this time on the golf course rather than at the office, and communing with nature, getting some fresh air and exercise and hanging out with your friends quickly fade into the background. In a word, your performance goal has taken over: all of your motivations are now focused on achieving a great final score. You are playing well and all you need to do is keep it up.