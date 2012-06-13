What Lobbyists Can Teach You About Getting What You Want

In the influence game, words don’t indicate success. Actions do. This is especially true in Washington, D.C., where words get thrown around–a lot. Those representing special interests always follow-up to ensure that the agreed-to action has really been taken. At the same time, they tend to relax the pressure a little. In most cases, the decision maker does not take the action they’ve agreed to for innocuous reasons, not because they are lying. They may simply need an occasional polite nudge, not the barrage that got them to agree with you in the first place.

As a small-business owner, I tend to think about this in the context of the simple act of sending an invoice to a client. The client has agreed to pay for our service (and in some cases the service has already been completed). We send an invoice. Unfortunately, some of our clients (I’m not naming names) do not complete the action of, well, paying, so we need to remind them. I never celebrate completing the sale until we’ve got the cash in hand.

Specific Takeaways:

Even after you get a yes, be sure the action is taken.

Relax the pressure, without giving up completely.

Never assign nefarious reasons for their lack of action. Sometimes it’s just that they’re busy.

Be polite in your reminders. Don’t harass them until they decide they don’t want to deal with you and your cause any more.

Don’t Take Credit–Even if You Deserve It

Professional lobbyists are quick to praise and slow to give blame, especially where policymakers are involved. Despite the level of support materials or other resources they provided, lobbyists give all the credit for any success to the person or people who voted for (or against) their cause. As you might imagine, this approach makes it much easier to go back to that policymaker in the future.

For example, it’s not uncommon for a legislator’s office to make an announcement on their website or other public forum when a certain business or organization in their district has won a federal grant. In many cases, the legislator had nothing to do with the grant being awarded. It was the work of the person who wrote the proposal, the organization who lobbied for the grant, or the larger special interest who helped a local member get information about the program. Yet no one says to the legislator, “Hey, you had nothing to do with this.” They say, “Hey, we’re glad you’re so supportive of this program. Could you please vote to continue its funding?”