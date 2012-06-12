Tune Up: Spotify Out For Android, Amazon Cloud Player Ready For iOS

It’s springtime, and cloud music apps everywhere are in full bloom. The Spotify app for Android 4.0, er, Spotify à la mode, is officially out for dairy dessert powered smartphones everywhere. Since its preview launch in mid-April, the app’s picked up a few new features including play queues, folder support, and “scrobbling” from Last.fm.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s cloud player app–Amazon Cloud Player–has made its way over to iOS. The app, first available for Android, is now ready for download on an iPhone or iPod touch. Users can stream music directly from their library on Amazon Cloud, and organize songs in playlists.

