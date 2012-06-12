Verizon’s New Plans Built Around Data For Multiple Devices

Verizon Wireless has changed its approach to billing, focussing on data use, distributed over multiple devices their customers may own. Verizon’s new “Share Everything” plans will become available on June 28, and will include unlimited calling, texting, and a data package for 10 devices. Tablets, notebooks, hotspots, or smartphones belonging to other members of the family can be part of the bundle for a custom activation fee. Data prices begin at $50 for 1 GB and go up to $100 for 10 GB. Verizon is first out the door to build its billing plans around data use, and analysts expect other data providers like AT&T won’t be far behind.