Amazon’s App Store Coming To Europe This Summer

Amazon’s own app store for Android devices is, according to sources speaking to AllThingsD, finally expanding beyond its American cradle and will cross the Atlantic to Europe come the summer. Amazon’s expected to announce next week that developers will be able to submit apps soon. The Amazon app store is markedly different from the free market of Google Play, with curated content that’s checked for quality by Amazon–very much like the Apple App Store system, and while it can serve apps to many Android devices, its primary focus is Amazon’s own Android tablet the Kindle Fire…so naturally this news is being taken as a sign that the Fire may go on sale in more territories too. Apple revealed an international expansion of its App Store during the WWDC keynote yesterday, along with an updated iOS that will compete against most top-line Android devices.