Advice From 4 CEOs On Moving Innovation From Idea To Reality

Grifﬁn Hospital is a small 160-bed community hospital. In each direction of the compass, just 12, or so, miles away, there is a major hospital. The people in the Grifﬁn Hospital’s market area have the option to drive just a few minutes for care at large city hospitals, including the well-known Yale-New Haven; Griffin made listening to its patients its key to innovation.

Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin HealthServices, on the importance of listening:

“At the outset of my career, I knew intuitively what I now know empirically: talk to the consumer. The consumer is the inspiration for innovation. If you probe, and if you listen, the consumer will tell you what she likes, dislikes, her concerns. The consumer usually won’t give you the answers. Getting the answer is the job of the problem solver, not the problem sufferer.

Our first big differentiation at a time when our survival was dependent on our ability to differentiate our hospital from the six competing hospitals that surrounded us was inspired by talking to expectant mothers. They indicated that they did not want giving birth to be treated like a medical emergency or illness care event. Mothers did not want to be exposed to sick patients or the traditional hospital environment. They did not want the visitation rules that were standard protocol in hospitals. We changed everything.

We built a special entrance just for the mother and her family. We changed the maternity ward to look more like a home than a hospital. This was a radical change from how traditional maternity care was delivered.

Gone was the restrictive one-size-fits-all approach. It was replaced by a personalized approach based on patient empowerment and family involvement. Changes to the care environment included the creation of large private postpartum rooms with beautiful finishes and furniture, some with the country’s first queen-size hospital beds and Jacuzzis for pain relief in early labor. We made many other such consumer-centric changes. Most of our older, male, ‘that’s not the way it’s done’ doctors left. We replaced them with younger, more enlightened obstetricians. Our maternity business boomed, and we took what we learned to develop a patient-centered care model for the rest of the hospital.

To complete our transformation, Griffin collaborated with the Planetree organization, a not-for-profit founded by a patient dissatisfied with her hospital experience, to change the way hospitals and doctors interact with and care for patients. Griffin ultimately acquired the Planetree organization and has grown its membership organization and consultancy by helping hospitals transform their cultures to deliver true patient-centered care. Health care providers are now dealing with educated, engaged, informed consumers. Health care organizations that understand and respond to changing consumer expectations will be their industry’s new leaders. This understanding will be a game changer in health care.”