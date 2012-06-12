The 10-Minute Exercise That Will Help You Achieve Your Goals

Six months ago, I wrote a post about setting your strategic goals for 2012. Whatever process you used to set your annual goals, in January you probably felt pretty good about your potential. You were energized. You saw you could realize your vision.

But six months later, as we approach mid-year, you may now be less sure. You are wondering if you should change (or even abandon) the goals you set out for yourself. You are thinking, “I’m never going to learn Chinese” or “I’ll get that promotion next year instead.”

You are approaching a critical mark, the mid-step, that separates people who make it happen from those who only dream. And what I have found by interviewing people who have achieved great things is interesting. At this critical mid-point, they don’t do what I would expect them to do. They don’t just push on, relentlessly pursuing their vision. Instead, they adjust, reset their strategy, and recreate “strategic clarity” in a way that reenergizes them.

If you do that now, you will be like the marathon runner who rediscovers his legs at mile 13, who starts sliding past the pack as his fellow runners look on exhausted. Call it your second wind, reboot, refresh, whatever you want. But take 10 minutes now to do it. You can download a simple form I created to help you through this process here and see a short video blog about how to do this by going to kaihan.net (click on “Insight and Ideas,” then “Video Blog” to watch “Refresh and Reenergize”).

First, orient. Review your annual goals and for each assess whether you are on track, ahead, or behind.

This helps suck out that distracting chatter from your mind. You stop justifying, explaining, avoiding the truth. You are where you are and there is nothing wrong with that. John Boyd, a famous fighter pilot who I consider the Sun Tzu of modern times, identified that this ability to orient ourselves to what is going on quickly, honestly, and coldly is essential to winning.