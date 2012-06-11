Here Are The Services, Businesses, And Markets Apple Just Shook Up

Google

One of the three centerpieces of Apple’s keynote was iOS 6, which will launch with over 200 new features and will be backward compatible with Apple’s iPhone 3GS–its entry level phone that dates from 2010, but is still on sale. Given that Apple teased how many users (80%) have already updated to iOS 5, versus Android’s update fragmentation, this is a move to transform the entry-level smartphone market.

Apple had a deal with Google to provide a mapping solution, although it quickly went sour and Google was even said to be witholding key mapping powers like turn-by-turn and traffic from its iOS version. Now Apple has its own solution, which is perfectly tailored to its devices, and the 3-D “Flyover” feature looks like a Street View beater and probably rivals some aspects of Google Earth too. Though this doesn’t directly threaten Google’s ad revenue (which wasn’t tied to the apps on iOS) it does set a precedent.

Siri was already a threat to Google’s position front-and-center in the future of search because she’s a gateway app–search queries sent to Siri get corralled on Apple’s servers for data-mining first, not Google, and Apple selects which data source is best to suit the answer. Now a smarter Siri will divert more queries away from Google’s search.

Apple detractors will say Google already had many of these powers in its own apps and even more on Android, but they don’t present the kind of unified smart interface Apple’s managed. And now Siri’s on the iPad too, and that helps Apple in the tablet battle against Android.

GPS Makers

Apple’s Maps solution now does turn-by-turn navigation with voice prompts and it’s voice-controlled by Siri. This is a hugely welcome addition that’ll transform the usefulness of iPhones and iPads. It’s also more powerful, for casual use at least, than many a bespoke GPS app on sale in the App Store–apps that already were killing the standalone GPS unit (It seems GPS maker TomTom may have done a deal with Apple here). The new maps solution does need a 3G connection to work, much like Google’s product, and that’s the one loophole that’ll surely become the foundation of GPS makers’ market, but they may have to adjust their app prices to appeal against the free Apple service.

Meanwhile, Siri integrated into a car is such an elegant, semingly safety-friendly idea.