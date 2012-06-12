Mission: Engage Talent

We hear lots about companies laboring over their mission statements, which often end up being encased behind glass, hung on walls and getting steadily ignored like a porcelain doll on the mantle. Fortunately for believers in mission statements, this is not always the case. There are some strong ever-present mission statements out there like Amazon’s” “Our vision is to be earth’s most customer centric company; to build a place where people can come to find and discover anything they might want to buy online.” Or the often quoted mission statement of Apple: “Apple is committed to bringing the best personal computing experience to students, educators, creative professionals and consumers around the world through its innovative hardware, software and Internet offerings.”

Similar labor goes into defining a company’s values and culture. To us, this effort is valid and worthwhile for any business, regardless of whether or not you have a defined mission statement. At Big Spaceship, we believe the essential ingredients that make up a company’s DNA are its values, which stay constant; its culture, which is the cornerstone of attracting talent and inspiring great work; and finally its purpose, which plays an essential role as the steady compass for navigating the course of the company’s growth. These topics are core to our conversations with new talent and prospective clients. They clearly state what we are about and what we believe in.

With our interest in behavioral dynamics and our proximity to the ever-evolving digital landscape, we considered whether these ingredients were sufficient enough to guide the direction of the company on a day-to-day basis. They work well in delivering the guardrails that support all decisions made on any engagement (values); they provide a sense of who we are as a company (culture); and they provide a long-term vision for the company (purpose), but we would argue they do not necessarily set the course for day-to-day achievement. We wanted something that could work at the company level but also at the team and individual level–defined by them and answered by them.

The answer came down to a simple question: What do we want to do?

The question has to be grounded in the realities of the business we’re in or we will end up deviating from our purpose. It also needs to be grounded in the opportunities that exist. We identified three core elements that need to work together to optimize our engagement in this exercise: 1. Our expertise, including the stretch capability of our talent; 2. Perceived needs that exist in market, which should not be limited to what’s been already identified by the clients; 3. Finally, what the desired outcome would be.

Looking at the realities of our business, we agreed on what we do well–creating connected experiences by inventing new products, platforms, and services. Then we looked at areas where we are collectively inspired to further succeed. For example, we hear from companies often about how they are constrained by their business verticals. There’s no cross pollination of ideas or opportunities. Digital can unlock these constraints by approaching the task from the perspective of what behaviors we want to affect and creating platforms that can pull from multiple verticals.