Death Knell Of Design Thinking Debated In Portland

Design thinking, a popular business and design process investigating ill-defined problems and positing solutions, is in question. From my personal experiences in the design and insights field, the processes in design thinking elevate empathy with the end user in business, and ask companies to consider consciously what should be made and how. It all sounds good, until we consider the current trend toward expensive and lengthy brand strategy documents as initial, and at times primary, design thinking deliverables. We can see why challenges are arising within this current economic atmosphere.

While to some design thinking might mean lengthy and highly considered strategy documents providing a sort of validity system for ideas that emerge along the way, to others it is an agile, think/make process for faster effect and influence. This approach might find favor with clients looking for intelligent yet fast-paced value in a sluggish economy.

Portland considers itself one of the DIY capitals of the U.S. and is also second in terms of enduring goods in U.S. product production. What better place for the Portland creative firm Industry to premier its Innovation Accelerator process and for DMI to hold its conference.

While Industry believes in slimming or compressing upfront brand strategy into iterative value thinking by prototyping concepts into focused deliverables be it product, service, or software, other conference speakers have been curated to address and debate contrasting approaches. A few speakers of note include Robin Lanahan of Microsoft’s new product incubation innovations group, David Aycan design director and business lead at IDEO, John Hoke global VP of design at Nike, Angela Snow, global director of creative operations Nike, and Karen Hoffman, product design chair and director of color, materials and trends exploration laboratory Art Center Pasadena.

Tension fuels design. DMI Portland is asking design leaders to rethink how they work, challenging process and approach across the board. For more information on the Portland DMI Conference, visit dmi.org.

