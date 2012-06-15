Why Tech-Savvy CMOs Will Be Powerful Figures By 2017

Companies spend

on average 10% of their overall revenue on marketing. That’s up from when I was

a CMO fifteen years go, and it’s a result of the increased competitive for

attention in the busy social marketplace.

Over the past two

years alone, marketing budgets have grown about 8.3%, and much of that growth

has gone into marketing analytics. Companies now spend about 5.7% of their

marketing budgets on analytics, which is expected to grow to 9.1% in the next

three years. This increase is the result of the vague animal we know as “big data.” The promise of big data is to take the art and guesswork

out of marketing campaigns and render them “scientific,” meaning

provable. Did this campaign work? Yes, because we measured it. And can we

replicate it? Yes. Because we know what and how it worked. We analyzed it.

And yet, most

companies still don’t make good use of their marketing analytics. Services

companies do better than product companies, but in the aggregate, only 37% of companies actually use their

analytics to guide their campaigns. How do I know? One of the fun things I’ve been doing lately

is reading the Duke University CMO Survey.

It’s cool and

exciting to think that marketing campaigns can be measured, unless you are the

marketing department. Everyone wants to measure the value of a teacher, too,

except the teacher. The teacher knows that what she does is often mysterious

and emotional, based on sentiment rather than logic. “How do we measure

that?” argues the teacher.

Through the

collection and analysis of mountains of data about students or customers, often

collected in real time, and fed into databases that can be queried in new ways

almost in record time, everything from behavior to sentiment can be measured. I

am blown away by some of the new semantics-based measuring tools, like

Advantix. Those who are used to SQL-based databases will find those are no

longer always appropriate for the kind of unstructured data we’re now

collecting.

The new tools present

a huge opportunity for those who want to help marketing organizations with the

challenge of big data. Someone has to step in and help them, because by 2017,

the marketing department will be spending more on technology than the IT

department. While IT budgets are decreasing as a percentage of overall company

revenue, CMO budgets are increasing.