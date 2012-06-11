ASUS-made Google Tablet May Be Ready For June I/O

Google’s new Nexus 7-inch tablet, expected to be manufactured by ASUS, could be ready by the end of June after all–in time for Google’s I/O conference. Android Authority has heard from an ASUS employee that the device will cost somewhere between $150 and $250. The tablet will run a quad-core processor made by Nvidia, but opinion is divided over whether the tablet will host Android 4.0 or its newer version, Jellybean. With advanced Google OS specs and at that price, the tablet could challenge both the iPad and e-readers of all stripes.