LinkedIn Disables Compromised Passwords, FBI Joins Chase

The FBI has joined the chase to trace the roots of LinkedIn’s massive password leak last week. In the meanwhile, director Vicente Silveira has been keeping users updated via the LinkedIn blog. As of Saturday, LinkedIin has disabled any compromised passwords, and informed users, though, as far as LinkedIn is aware, accounts themselves have not been attacked. If your password still works, Silveira explains, LinkedIn doesn’t consider your account threatened (but change your password anyway).
