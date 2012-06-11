Twitter Runs First TV Ads With NASCAR

Twitter and racing king NASCAR entered a mutually benefitial new partnership this weekend. A big part of that was a dedicated hashtag page for the event, hosted at twitter.com/#NASCAR, with featured content curated by algorithms and human hands. Also, for the first time, Twitter advertised the page on television ads like this one, showing a driver holding up his iPhone and taking a picture against a tagline that reads “See what he sees.”
