Twitter Runs First TV Ads With NASCAR

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Twitter and racing king NASCAR entered a mutually benefitial new partnership this weekend. A big part of that was a dedicated hashtag page for the event, hosted at twitter.com/#NASCAR, with featured content curated by algorithms and human hands. Also, for the first time, Twitter advertised the page on television ads like this one, showing a driver holding up his iPhone and taking a picture against a tagline that reads “See what he sees.”

