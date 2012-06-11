Lenovo Goes It Alone With Own-Brand Laptop Broadband in EU, U.S.

Lenovo, purveyor of high-end business laptops, has revealed a somewhat unusual move: It’s launching its own-branded mobile broadband service in the U.S. and seven European nations, reliant on a single SIM card inside it’s compatible laptops and tech from Texas-based Macheen. The service is priced at a cheap entry cost, with no contract, of just $2 for 30 minutes and 30MB, with a capped $9 a day fee and rising to $80 for more data. Targeted at business users who sometimes face exhorbitant Net access fees in hotels or steep data-roaming bills, it’s a little more like Amazon’s Whispernet than an MVNO. In some ways it’s also similar to a plan Steve Jobs had long been rumored to have in his imagination as a way to avoid cell phone network monopolies, and prototype MacBooks with built-in 3G have been seen. With WWDC this week, recent rumors on this matter have swirled around an Apple patent.
To keep up with news like this, check out our main Fast Feed page through the day.