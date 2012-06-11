The Secret To Marketing Success On Facebook? Advertise Like Your Grandfather

A new study by Facebook brings some big news that, curiously, at first blush might not seem like much news at all. It’s this: If you want to create successful ads for the social network, just do the same thing you would do if you were advertising on TV. Or in magazines. Or on the radio.

But here’s the thing: Until now, Sean Bruich, head of measurement at Facebook, tells Fast Company, marketers have been unsure about how, exactly, to advertise on the social network. It’s a new medium, and a whole conventional wisdom has emerged about do’s and don’ts, telling brands they need to interact differently with consumers on Facebook than they have in other forms of media. Be conversational, for example, or be interactive.

And as a result, some advertisers have thrown out the book on how to create a great campaigns in the hopes of unearthing some new formula that works uniquely well on the new medium.

“Marketers were asking us, ‘Are the fundamentals of advertising on Facebook the same as the fundamentals elsewhere?'” Bruich says. The results of the study point to yes, he says, and that means “the experience they’ve built up over the years and the instincts they’ve had can be applied to making more successful ads on Facebook.”

Bruich is presenting the results of the study in a paper called “What Traditional Principles Matter When Designing Social” at the Advertising Research Foundation’s Audience Measurement 7.0 conference today.

The study had professional marketers evaluate 400 Facebook ads against six traditional criteria for advertising creative: Whether the ad has a focal point, how strong its brand link is (ie: how easy it was to identify who the advertiser was), how well the tone of the ad fits with the brand’s personality, how noticeable the ad is, how effective it is at getting its point across, and whether there is a “reward” for reading it (ie: Did it make you feel good? Did you learn something?).