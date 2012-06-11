A YouTube Studio Borrows The Old Hollywood System To Make Big Hits

Danny Zappin is one of the cofounders of Maker Studios, a studio for aspiring YouTube stars. Having raised over $1.5 million last year, Maker has been growing rapidly. It stands to hit a billion views this month across its network of some 700 YouTube channels.

FAST COMPANY: What’s the idea behind Maker Studios?

DANNY ZAPPIN: We came up with the idea of creating an actual studio system, a sustainable new kind of studio model for short-form content. We created a model that could bring together lots of different individuals, give them a production infrastructure and business support, the ability to collaborate, and to build audiences around their content. We started in the summer of 2009, first with a YouTube channel called TheStation, and it grew really organically pretty quickly. We began building more production infrastructure and producing for individual channels as well.

What elements of the studio system are you recreating?

The great thing about YouTube is you don’t have to rely on anyone else, but that’s also the bad thing about it. You want support and infrastructure. It’s hard without having people to help find locations, get props, coordinate, produce, and so on. Creating all that for one channel doesn’t make sense, but if you could create and share that infrastructure across dozens or hundreds of channels, then you can share resources and get a lower-cost production model going.

Do you charge people to join Maker Studios? Where do you get your talent?