Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

By Dan Asadorian2 minute Read

Airbnb was the subject of two stories in this week’s lineup. You’ll also find out how to disrupt your stagnant industry, perfect your bold pitches, and run a meeting like Steve Jobs (hint: there are already too many people in this room).

Pool Player

1. 7 Ways to Disrupt Your Industry

Fast Company

Massive disruption is coming, and the only question is whether your firm is going to cause it or fall victim to it.

Gavel

2.

How Airbnb Earned Me $20,000 And A Restraining Order From My Landlord

Fast Company

Chris Dannen used a little ingenuity to make 20 grand, then his landlord caught on.

Russian Dolls

3.

Meetings Are A Skill You Can Master, And Steve Jobs Taught Me How

Co.Design

How Steve Jobs ran meetings — and you should too.

Pixel Broken Heart

4.

Dump Facebook, Keep Your Friends: A Step-By-Step Guide

Fast Company

How to untether yourself from Facebook but still get invited to parties.

Chelsey Bingham

5.

How An Airbnb “Super Host” Plans To Reinvent The Online Clothing Market

Fast Company

Chelsey Bingham used Airbnb as inspiration to make her online clothing marketplace.

Google Goggles

6.

Google’s Project Glass: Inside The Problem Solving And Prototyping

Co.Design

A peek into the design process behind Google Glasses.

3 in a row

7.

5 Traps You Have To Avoid When Pitching Bold Ideas

Co.Design

Creatives need to improve how they interface with executives, here are five ways to do it.

Kid Playing

8.

8 Insane Schools, Playgrounds, And Libraries Of The Future

Co.Exist

You wish your school was this cool.

Charleston Bridge

9. Introducing

“Silicon Harbor”: Charleston, SC, Home Of TwitPic And Amazon’s CreateSpace

Fast Company

Charleston is ranked in the top 10 fastest growing cities for software and Internet technology. Here’s why.

Halo 4

10.

Watch Halo 4’s New Live Action Trailer, “The Commissioning”

Co.Create

Microsoft unveiled a new trailer to introduce the UNSC Infinity and its military personnel, and to lead the audience into the heroics of series’ protagonist, Master Chief.

Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.

