Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Airbnb was the subject of two stories in this week’s lineup. You’ll also find out how to disrupt your stagnant industry, perfect your bold pitches, and run a meeting like Steve Jobs (hint: there are already too many people in this room).
1. 7 Ways to Disrupt Your Industry
Fast Company
Massive disruption is coming, and the only question is whether your firm is going to cause it or fall victim to it.
How Airbnb Earned Me $20,000 And A Restraining Order From My Landlord
Fast Company
Chris Dannen used a little ingenuity to make 20 grand, then his landlord caught on.
Meetings Are A Skill You Can Master, And Steve Jobs Taught Me How
Co.Design
How Steve Jobs ran meetings — and you should too.
Dump Facebook, Keep Your Friends: A Step-By-Step Guide
Fast Company
How to untether yourself from Facebook but still get invited to parties.
How An Airbnb “Super Host” Plans To Reinvent The Online Clothing Market
Fast Company
Chelsey Bingham used Airbnb as inspiration to make her online clothing marketplace.
Google’s Project Glass: Inside The Problem Solving And Prototyping
Co.Design
A peek into the design process behind Google Glasses.
5 Traps You Have To Avoid When Pitching Bold Ideas
Co.Design
Creatives need to improve how they interface with executives, here are five ways to do it.
8 Insane Schools, Playgrounds, And Libraries Of The Future
Co.Exist
You wish your school was this cool.
“Silicon Harbor”: Charleston, SC, Home Of TwitPic And Amazon’s CreateSpace
Fast Company
Charleston is ranked in the top 10 fastest growing cities for software and Internet technology. Here’s why.
Watch Halo 4’s New Live Action Trailer, “The Commissioning”
Co.Create
Microsoft unveiled a new trailer to introduce the UNSC Infinity and its military personnel, and to lead the audience into the heroics of series’ protagonist, Master Chief.
